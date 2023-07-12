Cooking with Cash Wa
Endangered 13-foot smalltooth sawfish caught off coast

A 13-foot adult female smalltooth sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of the coast of Cedar Key. (SOURCE: WCJB)
By WCJB Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A 13-foot adult smalltooth sawfish was caught in the waters off of Florida last month.

WCJB reports the endangered fish was caught, tagged, and released off of the coast of Cedar Key.

A defining feature of the fish is their long, flat-edged blade lined with teeth which made them a target for trophy hunters.

The sawfish was listed as an endangered species in 2003 under the Endangered Species Act due to habitat loss and over harvesting. The sawfish was the first marine fish to receive federal protection.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the smalltooth sawfish is one of five species of sawfish. Despite their shark-like appearance, sawfish are considered rays because their gills and mouths are found on the underside of their bodies.

