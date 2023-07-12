Court documents say mother suffocated 3-year-old girl who was “continuously crying”

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Court documents filed Wednesday morning details what allegedly happened to a 3-year-old girl who died in Pelican Rapids, Minn. on Monday, July 10th.

Otter Tail Co. deputies say around 9:40pm on July 10th, they responded to a home at 345 River Road in Pelican Rapids, for a report of a 3-year-old girl that was unresponsive. Deputies say when they got to the home, Ibrahim Ali was kneeling and shouting over the girl, who was lying on the living room floor. Deputies say the girl was unresponsive and had no pulse. Court documents say Ibrahim told police that, “she killed her” in reference to the girl’s mother, Suad Mohamed Ali.

Suad Ali told deputies that she placed her hand over the child’s mouth and suffocated her after the child was continuously crying. Suad Ali also told deputies that she tried to stab her daughter earlier in the night with a knife, but that she didn’t harm the girl. Deputies say they did find a knife on the arm of a couch in the living room.

During CPR, deputies say the child vomited and turned her head to the side, adding that while CPR was given, Suad Ali admitted to shaking and suffocating the child, while smiling the entire time CPR was performed. The girl was taken to Essentia St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes where she passed away.

Through further interviews, Suad Ali also told deputies that she punched her daughter in the throat, and laid on top of her while she was face down on the floor to quiet her.

Suad Ali has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Murder in the Third Degree.

