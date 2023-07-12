Cool, Foggy and Wet to Start Wednesday

After a record low in Grand Forks Tuesday morning, we are expecting increasing clouds and some showers from the west to limit much of our cooling.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Morning temperatures will range from 45 to 50 for most, with increasing clouds and even some early day showers or thundershowers entering from the west. The rain will push through eastern North Dakota into the midday. Temperatures will slowly push up into the 60s to near 70. Showers and thunder will exit the Red River Valley between late morning and early afternoon as it pushes west. Expect decreasing clouds and light wind from west to east into the evening. So, my pick for best weather of the day will be in the evening as clearing and takes hold.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Rounding out the week, we keep the mostly sunny skies and start to warm up a little more. Highs will be in the upper to mid 80s. We cannot rule out some thunderstorms both days, so have your VNLWeather app handy.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures cool down just a bit as we head into the weekend in the 70s to near 80 both days. At this point, we are trending for some Scattered showers but dry on Sunday and into the week with sunny skies provided by cool high pressure.

NEXT WEEK: Expect things to heat up! Temperatures in the near 80 range Monday will climb for some to the low 90s by the middle of the week. A few thunderstorms will be possible, especially on Tuesday.

