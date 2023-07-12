Cooking with Cash Wa
City of Moorhead taking applicants for open City Council position

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of Moorhead is looking for people interested in serving as a city council member.

Applications are now open for appointment to the City Council, representing Ward 4. The seat became available when City Council member Steve Lindaas resigned effective August 31, 2023.

Applications are available online at cityofmoorhead.com or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 218-299-5304. Applicants must be current residents of Ward 4 and applications need to be submitted to the city by 4:30 p.m. on July 21.

The City Council will review applications, interview applicants at the July 24 City Council meeting and select the next Ward 4 Council member at the August 14 meeting.

The newly appointed council member will be officially sworn in at the September 11 City Council Meeting and serve until December 31, 2024 unless the appointee is re-elected in the November 2024 city election.

Lindaas resigned after receiving an AAAS Science and Technology Policy Fellowship and will be working for the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. starting in September.

“I am proud of what has been accomplished during my time serving on the Moorhead City Council. My focus has always been on strengthening the intersection of Kids, Community and Climate. Our children are the future of our community and we need to create a nurturing climate as well as address the challenges of a changing physical climate,” Lindaas said in his resignation letter.

Lindaas said he will take lessons learned from his service in Moorhead and apply those to his service at the Department of Energy and interactions across the federal government.

