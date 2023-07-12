Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Aerial mosquito spraying scheduled for Fargo & West Fargo; Spraying in Moorhead not planned

A pre-application flight will begin at 6 p.m. to survey the spray block.
The summer months make mosquitoes, rodents, and bug sightings more frequent.
(Newspath)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Aerial spraying for mosquitos has been scheduled for tonight at 8:30 p.m. for the cities of Fargo and West Fargo.

A pre-application flight will begin at 6 p.m. to survey the spray block. At that time, no pesticide will be applied. The pesticide being used is an Ultra Low Volume or ULV spray, which has the active ingredient permethrin. It is recommended for residential areas and is found to be non-toxic to humans and pets.

Cass County Vector Control counted more than 19,000 mosquitoes Monday. That’s the highest count in three years. Ben Prather with Vector Control says, while rural cities are being hit the hardest, conditions are uniformly uncomfortable across the region and will likely continue to worsen. West Nile has been discovered in Grand Forks County and Prather says it’s only expected to eventually be found in the FM area.

Across the river in Moorhead, the city currently has no plans to conduct aerial spraying to combat the nuisance mosquito numbers as the city is in a “low” risk category. In order to aerial spray, Moorhead must be in the “high” risk category for confirmed disease transmission in the city. In March, the Moorhead City Council approved the newly defined conditions.

While mosquito numbers are high, cases of diseases such as West Nile have not been confirmed in the FM Metro.

Moorhead residents are encouraged to take their own precautions such as using mosquito repellents, wearing long sleeves or pants, or avoiding outdoor activities at dusk or dawn when mosquitoes are the most active. It is also recommended to get rid of any standing water, which is a breeding ground for the insects.

If residents believe the city should participate in aerial mosquito spraying, you are asked to contact your Ward City Council members.

For more information about aerial spraying in Fargo & West Fargo, please visit Cass County Vector Control webpage.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Knutson
Update: Investigators share what led to deadly bicycle accident in Detroit Lakes
Suad Mohamed Ali, 27
Pelican Rapids woman arrested for child’s murder
Two children hurt after hitting dock while tubing
Authorities are currently looking for Landon Shuffelen from Stanley.
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 11 year-old boy from Stanley
Nicholas Tweiten
Shanley assistant baseball coach charged with felony domestic assault

Latest News

Suad Mohamed Ali, 27
Court documents say mother suffocated 3-year-old girl who was “continuously crying”
City of Moorhead logo
City of Moorhead taking applicants for open City Council position
NDT - Daily Motivation – July 12
Missing fisherman’s body found in MN lake