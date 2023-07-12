Aerial mosquito spraying scheduled for Fargo & West Fargo; Spraying in Moorhead not planned

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Aerial spraying for mosquitos has been scheduled for tonight at 8:30 p.m. for the cities of Fargo and West Fargo.

A pre-application flight will begin at 6 p.m. to survey the spray block. At that time, no pesticide will be applied. The pesticide being used is an Ultra Low Volume or ULV spray, which has the active ingredient permethrin. It is recommended for residential areas and is found to be non-toxic to humans and pets.

Cass County Vector Control counted more than 19,000 mosquitoes Monday. That’s the highest count in three years. Ben Prather with Vector Control says, while rural cities are being hit the hardest, conditions are uniformly uncomfortable across the region and will likely continue to worsen. West Nile has been discovered in Grand Forks County and Prather says it’s only expected to eventually be found in the FM area.

Across the river in Moorhead, the city currently has no plans to conduct aerial spraying to combat the nuisance mosquito numbers as the city is in a “low” risk category. In order to aerial spray, Moorhead must be in the “high” risk category for confirmed disease transmission in the city. In March, the Moorhead City Council approved the newly defined conditions.

While mosquito numbers are high, cases of diseases such as West Nile have not been confirmed in the FM Metro.

Moorhead residents are encouraged to take their own precautions such as using mosquito repellents, wearing long sleeves or pants, or avoiding outdoor activities at dusk or dawn when mosquitoes are the most active. It is also recommended to get rid of any standing water, which is a breeding ground for the insects.

If residents believe the city should participate in aerial mosquito spraying, you are asked to contact your Ward City Council members.

For more information about aerial spraying in Fargo & West Fargo, please visit Cass County Vector Control webpage.

