Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

2 firefighters shot at fire station in Alabama

Police in Birmingham, Alabama, are on the scene at Station 9 where two firefighters were shot...
Police in Birmingham, Alabama, are on the scene at Station 9 where two firefighters were shot on Wednesday.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Two Birmingham firefighters have been taken to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald confirmed that Birmingham Police are conducting a shooting investigation at Station 9 in the Norwood community.

The shooting happened at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said the firefighters were “seriously injured” as a result of the shooting.

He said they are trying to determine who the suspect is and what the motivation was.

“At this point in time, we believe this might have been a targeted attack. We don’t know why it would be a targeted attack but that is one of the things we’re trying to determine at this point in time,” Thurmond said. “It’s very unusual for someone to target one of our fire stations.”

“In my 25 years on the job, this is my worst day. This is awful,” said Orlando Reynolds with Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Knutson
Update: Investigators share what led to deadly bicycle accident in Detroit Lakes
Suad Mohamed Ali, 27
Pelican Rapids woman arrested for child’s murder
Two children hurt after hitting dock while tubing
Authorities are currently looking for Landon Shuffelen from Stanley.
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 11 year-old boy from Stanley
Tony McClelland
Minnesota man arrested in wife’s death investigation

Latest News

FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023....
3 tax prep firms shared ‘extraordinarily sensitive’ data about taxpayers with Meta, lawmakers say
The Coast Guard only briefed Congress in recent weeks.
Probe into sexual assault cases at US Coast Guard Academy kept secret, documents say
President Joe Biden looks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he speaks during an...
G7 pledges security deals with Ukraine as its NATO membership remains elusive
The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science...
Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars