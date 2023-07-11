“We’re one fourth away from a real bad incident”: WF Fire Chief, Police Chief pushing for change

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The legality of fireworks is at the forefront for West Fargo city leaders.

At Monday’s City Commission meeting, Police Chief Dennis Otterness admitted this is a conversation every 4th of July and New Year’s; however, Fire Chief Dan Fuller says “it’s probably time that we look at this ordinance again”.

The two agreed that this is one of the safest years on record, citing no injuries or significant property damage due to fireworks this year; but Fuller states “we’re one Fourth of July away from a real bad incident”. He says they city has reported $196,000 in fire losses from 2014-2023, adding that since fireworks became legal in the city, West Fargo has added 10,000 people and developed over 10 square miles -- with many new areas having houses extremely close together. Fuller also noted that international fire code bans consumer fireworks.

Chief Otterness says the police department received 73 fireworks complaints in the 5-day stretch spanning Friday, July 30th through the 4th.

At Monday’s meeting, commissioners spoke about the amount of complaints they personally received in the form of phone calls and emails, while residents also spoke out at the meeting voicing their concern.

The police chief admitted this is a challenging law to try to enforce, as state statute forces an officer to observe the violation to cite a person not following the law.

Regardless, Chief Otterness and Chief Fuller are now drafting a memo to urge commissioners to take action before next July 4th.

Commissioners noted that in other cities-- where fireworks are already illegal on the 4th-- they have the same amount, if not more trouble, than the city of West Fargo does. Commissioners also suggested targeting vendors, providing them with education and and examining what they’re selling, rather than changing the law.

Fire Chief Fuller noted that fireworks are just as unsafe on the 3rd and 5th as they are on the 4th. Commissioners ended the conversation by saying they would “certainly be addressing this in the future”.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.