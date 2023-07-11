Cooking with Cash Wa
Two children hurt after hitting dock while tubing

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEAR ST. JOSEPH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two children are hurt, one seriously, after a tubing accident on a lake.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department says on Saturday, July 8 they were called to Watab Lake near St. Joseph for a boating accident.

Authorities say 42-year-old Ryan Willis of St. Joseph was driving a jet ski pulling a tub with two children on it. Authorities say the jet ski was too close to the shore, and the tube slammed into a dock.

One child was airlifted to a Twin Cities children’s hospital for serious injuries and another was taken by ambulance to the St. Cloud hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

