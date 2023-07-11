Cooking with Cash Wa
This Burger King menu item is giving a whole new meaning to the word ‘cheeseburger’

The "Real Cheeseburger" is burger with no meat, but instead filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
THAILAND (CNN) - Burger King in Thailand has introduced a new item it’s calling the “Real Cheeseburger.”

It’s a burger with no meat, but instead filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese.

The “Real Cheeseburger” costs about $11.

In Thailand, cheese is especially popular among young people. It is common for it to be sprinkled on all kinds of dishes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

