Silver Alert issued for 11 year-old boy from Stanley

STANLEY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A silver alert has been issued for an 11 year-old boy who was last seen July 10, at 10:10 p.m., in Stanley.

Authorities are looking for Landon Shuffelen. His last known location was at 314 1st Street Southeast.

Landon is 4 feet tall, weighs 55 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey short-sleeved shirt, red shorts, and no shoes. Authorities say Landon is very small for his age.

If you have any information regarding Landon’s whereabouts, contact the Stanley Police Department at 701-628-2677.

