Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Silver Alert issued for 11 year-old boy from Stanley

Authorities are currently looking for Landon Shuffelen from Stanley.
Authorities are currently looking for Landon Shuffelen from Stanley.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLEY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A silver alert has been issued for an 11 year-old boy who was last seen July 10, at 10:10 p.m., in Stanley.

Authorities are looking for Landon Shuffelen. His last known location was at 314 1st Street Southeast.

Landon is 4 feet tall, weighs 55 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey short-sleeved shirt, red shorts, and no shoes. Authorities say Landon is very small for his age.

If you have any information regarding Landon’s whereabouts, contact the Stanley Police Department at 701-628-2677.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
One dead after crash early Sunday morning in Cass County
Land for sale in Itasca County, MN
Minnesota DNR taking highest bid for several rural and lakefront properties
Mark Knutson
Fargo Marathon director, Mark Knutson, passed away Sunday morning after a bicycle accident
WFFD Chief Dan Fuller
“We’re one fourth away from a real bad incident”: WF Fire Chief, Police Chief pushing for change
Sun Country passenger arrested after jumping out of emergency exit at MSP

Latest News

Relief is on the way: Mosquito numbers highest since 2020
Garage deemed dangerous building at 421 15th Avenue North in Fargo.
City Commission orders demolition of dangerous building in north Fargo
Emergency responders warn for safety after recent drownings in the region
Two children hurt after hitting dock while tubing