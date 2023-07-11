Sheyenne Street to close Wednesday for ‘Heroes Day Parade’

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sheyenne Street, from 4th Avenue W. to 5th Avenue W., will close from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, for the Heroes Day Parade. The Budweiser Clydesdales will hitch beginning at 4 p.m., followed by a 15-unit parade.

The parade will begin at 5 p.m. and consists of military and law enforcement vehicles, including the Budweiser Clydesdales. The parade will receive a police escort from the West Fargo Police Department. The route will begin north on Sheyenne Street, turn west on Main Avenue W. and end southbound on 15th Street NW to the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

The Hometown Heroes Award Ceremony begins at 6 PM at the ‘Froggy Free Stage’ at the Fairgrounds. Residents were able to nominated military members who have served between 1940-2020 to be honored for improving the lives of those around them. Past heroes are listed here.

