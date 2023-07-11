Cooking with Cash Wa
Shanley assistant baseball coach charged with a felony

Nicholas Tweiten
Nicholas Tweiten(Valley News Live)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nicholas Tweiten, Shanley’s assistant baseball coach, has been charged with one felony count of terrorizing with a dangerous weapon and one count of domestic violence.

Court documents say on the night of July 8th, police were called to the Tweiten residence on a report that a woman inside the home had been beaten by Nicholas Tweiten. The woman told police that Nicholas came home from the bar and that the two got into a physical fight. The woman told police that Nicholas slapped her, bit her, and pointed a gun at her. When police got on scene, they say Nicholas came out from around a corner with his hands up and he told police that he put the gun away.

Police say Nicholas appeared to be under the influence, but was very calm. Nicholas admitted to police that he got into a physical fight with the woman, bringing her to the ground and slapping her in the face twice. Nicholas also told police that the woman did not get physical to him. Police say the woman had a very visible injury.

Nicholas however, told police that he did not threaten or point the gun at the woman, but that he pointed it at himself. Nicholas also told police that the fight started because the woman accused Nicholas of going to the bar to have relations with other women.

Police took the Smith and Wesson 9mm gun into evidence, as well as one found from the chamber.

