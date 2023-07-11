Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Relief is on the way: Mosquito numbers highest since 2020

(WCJB)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Vector Control counted more than 19,000 mosquitoes Monday. That’s the highest count in three years, and city crews are doing what they can to fight back. Ben Prather with Vector Control says, while rural cities are being hit the hardest, conditions are uniformly uncomfortable across the region and will likely continue to worsen.

Mosquito spraying is happening overnight Monday in Grand Forks/East Grand Forks. Rural areas are being sprayed with trucks Tuesday, with aerial spraying set to happen in Fargo and West Fargo (and recommended for Moorhead) Wednesday night beginning at 8:45 PM. (The city is required to provide 72-hour notice to their contractor, therefore Wednesday is the first opportunity.)

West Nile has already been found in Grand Forks. Officials say its only a matter of time before its found in Cass County.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Knutson
Fargo Marathon director, Mark Knutson, passed away Sunday morning after a bicycle accident
Police Lights
One dead after crash early Sunday morning in Cass County
Fargo Fire Department Badge
Sprinklers extinguish fire in apartments in Fargo
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Nikolas Pigozzo, 32
UPDATE: Moorhead Police identify suspect in weekend car-jacking

Latest News

July 10 - 10 PM Weather
WFFD Chief Dan Fuller
“We’re one fourth away from a real bad incident”: WF Fire Chief, Police Chief pushing for change
Mark Knutson
Community leader and Director of Fargo marathon remembered for his passion and kind attitude
Court: Walz did not exceed authority with peacetime emergency during pandemic