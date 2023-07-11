Relief is on the way: Mosquito numbers highest since 2020

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Vector Control counted more than 19,000 mosquitoes Monday. That’s the highest count in three years, and city crews are doing what they can to fight back. Ben Prather with Vector Control says, while rural cities are being hit the hardest, conditions are uniformly uncomfortable across the region and will likely continue to worsen.

Mosquito spraying is happening overnight Monday in Grand Forks/East Grand Forks. Rural areas are being sprayed with trucks Tuesday, with aerial spraying set to happen in Fargo and West Fargo (and recommended for Moorhead) Wednesday night beginning at 8:45 PM. (The city is required to provide 72-hour notice to their contractor, therefore Wednesday is the first opportunity.)

West Nile has already been found in Grand Forks. Officials say its only a matter of time before its found in Cass County.

