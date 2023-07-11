Record-Tying Cooldown Today!

TUESDAY: We’ve tied a record low in Grand Forks this morning with a low down to 42 degrees. More areas saw our low temperatures drop into the upper 30s and 40s. After a chilly start, temperatures will ramp up a little. Expect a chance of rain along and south of I-94 between morning and early afternoon. This will limit heating is some areas to the 60s! Most areas will stay in the 60s with a few low 70s in places like Grand Forks and Fargo. There will be a few spotty afternoon showers, mainly in the Devils Lake Basin in the early evening. Expect passing clouds for most areas into the late day with light wind from the west or northwest.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures in the morning hours will be back into the 50s with afternoon daytime highs in the 70s. Tuesday will be the coolest day by a couple of degrees. Expect mainly dry and mostly sunny skies.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Rounding out the week, we keep the mostly sunny skies and start to warm up a little more. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s. We cannot rule out some thunderstorms both days, so have your VNLWeather app handy.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80 both days. At this point, we are trending dry for the weekend with sunny skies provided by cool high pressure.

NEXT WEEK: Expect things to heat up! Temperatures in the near 80 range Monday will climb for some to the mid and upper 80s by the middle of the week. A few thunderstorms will be possible, especially on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.