Pelican Rapids woman arrested for child’s murder

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman from Pelican Rapids is in jail accused of causing the death of a child.

Suad Mohamed Ali, 27, was booked into the Otter Tail County Jail on Tuesday, July 11 for 1st degree murder while committing child abuse.

Valley News Live has contacted the Pelican Rapids Police Department and they say more information is expected to be released sometime on Tuesday. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office confirms a child was killed and says they are assisting with the investigation.

We have a reporter in Pelican Rapids and will bring you details as soon as we know more.

