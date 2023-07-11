Cooking with Cash Wa
Minnesota man arrested in wife’s death investigation

Tony McClelland
Tony McClelland(Crow Wing County, MN Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEAR BRAINERD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and facing multiple charges in connection to his wife’s death.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department says 47-year-old Tony McClelland was arrested on Monday, July 10 in connection to his wife’s death along a highway.

On June 25, authorities were notified of a woman’s body found on a road just south of Brainerd, near Fort Ripley. The woman was later identified as 49-year-old Angela Marie McClelland of Fort Ripley, MN.

Law enforcement on scene of the death investigation.
Law enforcement on scene of the death investigation.(Crow Wing County, MN Sheriff's Dept.)

Authorities say Angela and Tony lived together before the incident happened.

At this time, officials are not saying exactly what happened before Angela’s body was found on the road.

Tony is facing second degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide charges and is in the Crow Wing County Jail.

