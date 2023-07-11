Cooking with Cash Wa
Minnesota DFL representative arrested on suspicion of DWI

Daniel Wolgamott
Daniel Wolgamott(KARE 11)
By Alexandra Simon
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANABEC COUNTY, Minn. (KARE 11) — A Minnesota state representative from St. Cloud was arrested last week after allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.

According to an incident report from Minnesota State Patrol, 32-year-old Daniel Wolgamott, a member of the DFL party who represents Minnesota District 14B, was arrested on Friday, July 7 after troopers received a complaint that someone was drinking in a liquor store parking lot in Kanabec County.

A trooper located the vehicle associated with the complaint “weaving within its lane” while driving without a front license plate and expired rear tabs.

The trooper stopped the car near Highway 23 and identified the driver as Wolgamott, who lives in St. Cloud.

According to the report, the officers “observed signs of alcohol impairment” and placed Wolgamott under arrest for suspicion of driving while impaired.

After a search warrant was issued and Wolgamott provided a fluid sample, he was booked at the Kanabec County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree DWI.

Kanabec County Attorney Barbara McFadden told KARE 11 in a statement that no charges have been filed yet against Rep. Wolgamott, but said her office “will be reviewing [the case] once everything is in and making charging decisions as soon as possible.”

KARE 11 has reached out to Rep. Wolgamott’s office and the Minnesota DFL party for comment.

