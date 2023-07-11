Man arrested after fleeing police, hitting squad car in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man was arrested after fleeing police and allegedly intentionally hitting a squad car in Grand Rapids.

At 8:43 a.m. Tuesday, the Itasca County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call of a domestic disturbance on the 1400 block of S.E. 6th Avenue.

The caller reported that the male suspect in that domestic disturbance “intentionally and repeatedly” rammed the victim’s vehicle while they were inside, according to police.

When officers arrived, the Grand Rapids Police Department tried to pull the vehicle over.

Authorities say the suspect refused to stop and continued southbound on Highway 169, heading out of town.

The vehicle then turned around and officers followed it northbound into Grand Rapids.

In another attempt to stop the vehicle, officers used spike strips near the 2100 block of South Pokegama Avenue.

The suspect vehicle then continued northbound to the 13th Street South intersection where it was boxed in.

During this, police say the driver intentionally hit an Itasca County Sheriff’s squad car.

According to authorities, law enforcement needed to break the vehicle’s passenger window to stop the driver.

He was then arrested, transported for medical review, and eventually brought to the Itasca County Jail. He is expected to be charged with multiple felonies.

“Grand Rapids Police Department is greatly appreciative for the assistance of the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol,” said officials in a statement. “This collaboration brought an acceptable conclusion to this dangerous event in our community.”

No one was injured during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

