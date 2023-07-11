Cooking with Cash Wa
Hundreds of Ash trees infected with Emerald Ash Borer have been removed in Moorhead

Approximately 350 ash trees infected with emerald ash borer have been removed in Moorhead(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Since Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) was detected in Moorhead this year, approximately 350 ash trees have been removed.

City Forestry staff have also recently received training and have started treating ash trees to help preserve large, healthy trees.

Treatments started on June 20 in the Meadows and Morningside neighborhoods, where EAB was first detected. The treatments include micro-injections of an insecticide called emamectin benzoate which is effective against EAB for two to three years.

Trees that have been treated are marked with a metal tag on the trunk indicating that it is protected.

Removed trees will be replaced this fall or next spring. Homeowners will be asked about replacement species preference prior to installation.

If you have any questions concerning treatment, tree planting and removal, or EAB in general, please visit the Forestry website or contact the Forestry division at 218-299-5422.

