FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Trucks carrying fresh produce, boxed goods, bakery items, dairy items and meats will be making stops in Valley City and Jamestown on Tuesday, July 18, as part of the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry. All in need of food assistance are welcome to attend and receive food at no cost.

Mobile Food Pantry times and locations

Tuesday, July 18 Valley City

Epworth United Methodist Church

680 8th Avenue SW

1:30-3 p.m.

Jamestown

Jamestown

High School

1509 10th Street NE

5-6:15 p.m.

Established in 2008, the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry brings trucks full of fresh food and produce into rural communities struggling with access to food assistance. In 2022, the Mobile Food Pantry served more than 800,000 meals to hungry children, seniors and families at 86 different sites and communities. Find a complete list of Mobile Food Pantry stops here.

Now in its 40th year, the Great Plains Food Bank serves as North Dakota’s only food bank. Its partner network includes 200 food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, and other charitable feeding programs operating in 99 communities across N.D. and Clay County, Minn. Since 1983, the Great Plains Food Bank, through its array of innovative direct service programs and partner network, have distributed more than 175 million meals to children, seniors, and families in need. The Great Plains Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s food bank network, and was named the Not-for-Profit of the Year in 2018 by the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.