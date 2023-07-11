Cooking with Cash Wa
Gov. Doug Burgum offering $20 gift cards as presidential candidate seeks 40,000 donors

Gov. Doug Burgum offering gift cards
Gov. Doug Burgum offering gift cards(Courtesy: Doug Burgum's website)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The first Republican presidential debate is on August 24, and Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, is looking to appear on stage. He will need to meet several RNC requirements to do so.

One of the criteria includes having at least 40,000 donors. Burgum’s latest way of attracting donors is by offering a $20 gift card for the first 50,000 people who pledge at least a dollar.

“The burden on American families caused by the Democrats is unruly, and Joe Biden is doing nothing to fix it. We want to help, so we’re offering YOU a $20 gift card, and all YOU have to do is contribute $1 to claim it,” the page on Burgum’s campaign website states.

The first campaign finance report from Burgum For America is due by Saturday. Burgum has spent more than $2.4 million on campaign ads in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Burgum will also need to be above one percent in several polls to be allowed to debate.

A spokesperson for Burgum’s campaign told Your News Leader that Burgum is confident he’ll be on the stage next month.

