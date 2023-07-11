Cooking with Cash Wa
Frazee man back home from the hospital after freak tire explosion

Previous photo of Eric Crabtree
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Finally some good news for the man recovering from a freak accident where a tire exploded in his face, seriously injuring his arm--he is back recovering at home.

Eric Crabtree’s wife posted on Facebook saying he was able to leave a Fargo hospital and go back home near Frazee, MN on Monday, July 10.

Crabtree was seriously hurt on June 26 when a tire he was working on exploded, sending debris in his eye and seriously injuring his arm.

Crabtree’s wife, Jamie, says he still has plenty of doctors visits ahead of him and has skin grafting scheduled, among other procedures.

Photo’s on Jamie’s Facebook show Eric standing in the hospital with his arm bandaged up and carrying some light medical equipment by his side.

A GoFundMe for the family has been set up, you can access that here.

Previous reporting on Crabtree’s health journey can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

