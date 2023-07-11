Four arrested after shots fired in Detroit Lakes park

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Four teens are in the Becker County Jail after apparently firing several rounds at a park in Detroit Lakes on Monday night.

Detroit Lakes Police tell Valley News Live they received a call about a possible shooting just after 8:15 p.m. on July 10 at Peoples Park. The Park is just north of Detroit Lake and south of Rossman Elementary School.

Police stopped a vehicle possibly involved in the situation around 8:25 p.m. and four men were taken into custody.

18-year-old Christian Anderson, 18-year-old Devin Dwinell, 19-year-old Benjamin Petite and 18-year-old Brandon Petite, are each facing one dangerous weapons charge of drive by shooting toward unoccupied motor vehicle or building.

Police Chief Steve Todd tells Valley News Live the weapons used were BB guns and pellet guns and it is believed no one was injured. More information may become available once police complete their investigation.

