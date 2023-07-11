Emergency responders warn for safety after recent drownings in the region

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -There have been several drownings that have occurred already this summer in our region. Emergency responders now are reminding everyone to stay safe to help prevent future drownings.

When visiting, local lakes, rivers, or pools, you should always swim when other people are present. This is especially important for children as they should never swim alone.

Children and those who aren’t good swimmers should be wearing life jackets. If you come across someone who may be drowning, emergency responders warn against jumping in yourself.

“If you have a fishing net or a paddle, which you should have in your boat or canoe anyways, use that to help reach out to them so that they don’t grab you and accidentally make you a victim as well,” said Travis Olson, the community risk reduction officer for the West Fargo Fire Department.

If you are on land and witness a drowning, it’s recommended to stay where the victim was last seen in the water, to make it easier for first responders to locate the individual needing help.

They also say never underestimate the water, even if you are a good swimmer, as currents and undercurrents can change the water conditions.

