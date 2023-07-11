Cooking with Cash Wa
Corrected UND diplomas are on their way

Nearly 700 had NDSU seal instead
By Justin Betti
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nearly 700 recent University of North Dakota grads should now have their correct diplomas, or they will be receiving them shortly.

The school says the diplomas were mistakenly printed with the North Dakota State University seal instead of the UND seal because of a mix-up at a third-party vendor. Similar mistakes have happened before.

University of North Dakota officials say the corrected diplomas were reprinted on Wednesday, July 5 and mailed on Thursday, July 6, accompanied by a statement of apology from the vendor. The vendor continues to take full responsibility and continues to be apologetic about the seriousness of the matter.

The school says the vendor has also agreed, in principle, to provide additional quality control measures in the future that will loop UND staff into the mix and give the UND Office of the Registrar a greater opportunity to check the quality of their work before batches of diplomas go in the mail.

