City Commission orders demolition of dangerous building in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo City Commission is ordering a homeowner in north Fargo to demolish a garage that has been deemed a dangerous building.

A public hearing at the city commission meeting on Monday, July 10, outlined the ongoing issues with the garage at 421 15th Avenue North. The homeowner says a fire caused serious damage in November of 2019 and they have been trying to repair and rebuild since then.

City officials say they have received complaints from neighbors about the dilapidated garage and junk accumulation in the yard on the property. The building inspector says the garage meets 9 of 10 criteria for a dangerous building, including deterioration, not being structurally sound, an inoperable walk-in door and overhead door, and signs of infestation.

The homeowner asked the commission for more time to complete repairs on the garage, saying she doesn’t have the means to hire a company to help. The inspector said “the sooner the better” to get it demolished, as they have concerns the garage could fall and cause more damage.

City commissioners voted unanimously to give the owner a September 8 deadline to have the garage demolished. She may rebuild the garage if proper permits are obtained.

