Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

City Commission orders demolition of dangerous building in north Fargo

Garage deemed dangerous building at 421 15th Avenue North in Fargo.
Garage deemed dangerous building at 421 15th Avenue North in Fargo.(City of Fargo)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo City Commission is ordering a homeowner in north Fargo to demolish a garage that has been deemed a dangerous building.

A public hearing at the city commission meeting on Monday, July 10, outlined the ongoing issues with the garage at 421 15th Avenue North. The homeowner says a fire caused serious damage in November of 2019 and they have been trying to repair and rebuild since then.

City officials say they have received complaints from neighbors about the dilapidated garage and junk accumulation in the yard on the property. The building inspector says the garage meets 9 of 10 criteria for a dangerous building, including deterioration, not being structurally sound, an inoperable walk-in door and overhead door, and signs of infestation.

The homeowner asked the commission for more time to complete repairs on the garage, saying she doesn’t have the means to hire a company to help. The inspector said “the sooner the better” to get it demolished, as they have concerns the garage could fall and cause more damage.

City commissioners voted unanimously to give the owner a September 8 deadline to have the garage demolished. She may rebuild the garage if proper permits are obtained.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
One dead after crash early Sunday morning in Cass County
Land for sale in Itasca County, MN
Minnesota DNR taking highest bid for several rural and lakefront properties
Mark Knutson
Fargo Marathon director, Mark Knutson, passed away Sunday morning after a bicycle accident
WFFD Chief Dan Fuller
“We’re one fourth away from a real bad incident”: WF Fire Chief, Police Chief pushing for change
Sun Country passenger arrested after jumping out of emergency exit at MSP

Latest News

Relief is on the way: Mosquito numbers highest since 2020
Emergency responders warn for safety after recent drownings in the region
Two children hurt after hitting dock while tubing
Tony McClelland
Minnesota man arrested in wife’s death investigation