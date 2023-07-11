Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Cade Feeney selected 388th overall by the Boston Red Sox

Cade Feeney drafted by Boston Red Sox
Cade Feeney drafted by Boston Red Sox(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 2020 Century High School graduate Cade Feeney has been drafted in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox.

Feeney played college baseball at North Dakota State from 2021-2023. As a junior this spring, Feeney earned All-Summit League First Team honors.

In 14 appearances as a starter for the Bison in 2023, he went 6-5 with a 4.57 ERA. Feeney struck out 78 batters in 80.2 innings of work.

As a Patriot, Feeney was a three-time all-state selection, and four-time all-region. He was the 2019 North Dakota Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land for sale in Itasca County, MN
Minnesota DNR taking highest bid for several rural and lakefront properties
Police Lights
One dead after crash early Sunday morning in Cass County
Mark Knutson
Update: Investigators share what led to deadly bicycle accident in Detroit Lakes
Two children hurt after hitting dock while tubing
WFFD Chief Dan Fuller
“We’re one fourth away from a real bad incident”: WF Fire Chief, Police Chief pushing for change

Latest News

6:00 PM Sports July 11
10:00PM Sports - July 10
6:00pm Sports - July 10
Jake Dykhoff leaves the mound after retiring the side with a strikeout
Rookie pitcher Jake Dykhoff prepares for All-Star game just months after finishing college career