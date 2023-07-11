Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Brad Pitt accused of ‘looting assets’ of vineyard bought with Angelina Jolie

FILE - This Nov. 4, 2015 file photo shows Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt at the WSJ Magazine...
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2015 file photo shows Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards 2015 at The Museum of Modern Art in New York. Court documents accuse Pitt of "looting" a vineyard he and his ex-wife once owned.(Charles Sykes | Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New court documents accuse actor Brad Pitt of “looting the assets” of a vineyard he and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie once co-owned.

Jolie’s former investment company, Nouvel, said Pitt and his partners owe the firm at least $350 million.

Nouvel claims Pitt wasted millions of dollars by spending money on vanity projects and acted like a petulant child so he could retain control of the Miraval winery in the south of France.

The new documents are part of an ongoing legal dispute the former couple is engaged in over the property.

They bought the property in 2008.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016.

CNN reached out to Pitt’s representatives but has not heard back from them.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
One dead after crash early Sunday morning in Cass County
Land for sale in Itasca County, MN
Minnesota DNR taking highest bid for several rural and lakefront properties
Mark Knutson
Fargo Marathon director, Mark Knutson, passed away Sunday morning after a bicycle accident
Sun Country passenger arrested after jumping out of emergency exit at MSP
Nikolas Pigozzo, 32
UPDATE: Moorhead Police identify suspect in weekend car-jacking

Latest News

10:00PM News July 10 - Part 2
10:00PM News July 10 - Part 1
Relief is on the way: Mosquito numbers highest since 2020
FILE - Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in...
Test scores show American students slipping further behind despite recovery efforts
Bank of America will pay $250 million for doubling up on fees and opening accounts without...
Bank of America to pay more than $100M for doubling fees, opening accounts without customer consent