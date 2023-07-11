265 students in Fargo Public School District considered homeless

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the Fargo Public School District, 265 students are considered homeless. Fargo Public Schools is required to provide activities and services to homeless children that enable them to enroll in, attend and succeed in school.

Federal law requires school districts to name a liaison for homeless students. Jan Anderson is the district’s homeless liaison as well as the district’s Title I Coordinator. This designation must be made on an annual basis, and is expected to be approved at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Homeless people are those who lack a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence. This includes children who are sharing housing (doubled up), living in a hotel/motel, dilapidated trailer, campground, transitional housing, car, park, abandoned building, among other things.

The district is able to help students in various areas, including free meals, free transportation services, special transportation for children to remain in their school of origin, tutoring, pre-school programs, after school and summer school programs.

If you or someone you know needs help in the FM area, click here.

To ask questions about the FPS homeless liaison program, click here.

