Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

25-year-old Mayville man dead after flipping pickup

.
.
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 25-year-old Mayville man is dead after flipping his pickup truck. It happened just before 1PM Tuesday approximately 9 miles SW of Buxton.

Highway Patrol is not yet naming the man. They say his Ford F250 was southbound on 155th Avenue NE, a dirt and gravel minimum maintenance road, approximately ¼ mile south of 13th Street NE. The vehicle entered the west ditch, rolled, and the driver was ejected. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land for sale in Itasca County, MN
Minnesota DNR taking highest bid for several rural and lakefront properties
Police Lights
One dead after crash early Sunday morning in Cass County
Mark Knutson
Update: Investigators share what led to deadly bicycle accident in Detroit Lakes
Two children hurt after hitting dock while tubing
WFFD Chief Dan Fuller
“We’re one fourth away from a real bad incident”: WF Fire Chief, Police Chief pushing for change

Latest News

Relief is on the way: Mosquito numbers highest since 2020
6:00 PM News July 11 - Part 2
Have you seen this van? What health experts have to say about the “stem cell patches” it’s selling
6:00 PM Sports July 11
6:00 PM News July 11 - Part 1