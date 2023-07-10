Cooking with Cash Wa
Target kicks off back-to-school with savings for teachers

The chain also will have deals for Target Circle members and college students.
By Lydia Morrell
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS — While summer is not over yet, back-to-school season is gearing up and Minnesota-based Target is preparing to offer savings for teachers to sweeten the deal.

Starting July 16 to Aug. 26, teachers can get a one-time 20% discount on an entire shopping trip in Target stores or online. As long as teachers present valid identification, all K-12, homeschool, trade school, university professors, daycare and early childcare teachers are eligible for the discount.

For people signed up for Target Circle, which is the store’s free membership program, Target Circle week is July 9 to 15, with deals on food, beverages and more.

For college students who are members of Target Circle, there are also savings, with a deal running July 16 to 26.

Many of the July discounts are part of the growing trend of blockbuster summer sales following the success of Amazon’s Prime Day, which runs July 11-12 in 2023. Other retailers are also planning similar savings bonanzas, including fellow Minnesota-based retailer Best Buy.

Some brands and items are exempt from deals; full details are located on Target’s website.

