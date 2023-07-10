Rookie pitcher Jake Dykhoff prepares for All-Star game just months after finishing college career

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Just over 8 weeks since his last game at the college level, Jake Dykhoff is preparing for his first All-Star game as a member of the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks. Dykhoff grabbed a spot on the West Division all-star team after just nine games on the bump.

“I got called into Coste’s office and all of a sudden he’s like oh yeah you’re in the all star game. First I went and called my parents and talked about it obviously. I was not expecting to be an All-Star. I didn’t know how long I was going to be here. I was just unsure.” Dykhoff said. “A lot of rookies don’t make it to the all star game so I wasn’t expecting it, but it’s pretty cool to represent the Redhawks there.”

Dykhoff just finished up his college career at Minnesota Crookston before joining the Redhawks and, as he expected, it took a little time to get used to pitching at the professional level.

“My first inning I gave up four runs, and was just like, oh boy this is going to be a long year.” Dykhoff said as he reflected back on his first professional inning. But he’s adjusted quite well since that first outing... Sitting at second place on the team in strikeouts with 45 on the season. “Once you get the jitters out of the way I learned that I can play at this level and I belong here. I’ve kinda rode that out for the last few starts and hopefully ride that out for the rest of the season.”

The Wadena native will be traveling to the All-Star Game with four other Redhawk Pitchers, including Kevin McGovern. who will start on the mound for the West Division. He’s also the Redhawks pitching coach... Offering Dykhoff a valuable resource of knowledge and experience.

“He’s taught me so much. To learn from a guy who has been there done that, done everything in his career. Just to learn from him and Lopey, the guys who have been here for 10-15 years, to learn from them is pretty special.” Dykhoff said about being able to learn from McGovern.

“We just let them be really good at what they did in college and bring it to the professional game.” said McGovern. “That’s something that Dykhoff did a great job of, realizing that you don’t have to do too much, just kind of add on to the ability and he’s continuing to do well.”

The journey from Crookston the the All-Star game has already been eventful for Dykhoff, but his journey through the pros is just getting started.

