Rolette County crash results in multiple teens with serious injuries, one fleeing scene

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Three people suffered serious injuries and a driver fled the scene following a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning near St. John, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 3:45 a.m., the Patrol reports 18-year-old Damian Brunelle of Belcourt was driving with three passengers south on BIA Road 7, three miles south of St. John in Rolette County.

Investigators said when Brunelle attempted to drive on a curve around another motorist, he went off the road to the east, overcorrected, crossed both lanes and entered the west ditch.

The pickup rotated clockwise on the road, entered the ditch and rolled.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said Brunelle fled the scene as two of his passengers, 18-year-olds Landon Jeanotte from Belcourt and Terry’ce Davis from Devils Lake, lay on the ground unconscious after being ejected from the vehicle.

Officers said they found the third passenger, 18-year-old Tuff Longie from Belcourt, conscious, outside the car as well.

The report shows each passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and are being treated at medical facilities. None were wearing seatbelts.

Your News Leader reached out to the North Dakota Highway Patrol for more information on the whereabouts and condition of the driver.

The Patrol responded that the investigation is still ongoing without any further details.

