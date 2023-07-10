Residents in Fertile demand answers after nursing home administrator is out of a job

FERTILE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Residents of a small town in Minnesota are outraged after learning the nursing home administrator is no longer employed by the city.

The City of Fertile confirms with Valley News Live the administrator was given the option to resign or be fired from her position at Fair Meadows Assisted Living and Nursing Home. Now, the community is asking that she be reinstated.

A group of concerned citizens gathered at the Fair Meadows Assisted Living and Nursing Home on Monday, July 10, in support of former Nursing Home Administrator Angela Leiting. They say Leiting was wrongfully terminated and they want answers.

“It sounds like a personal vendetta and that’s not how you run a city, that’s not how you run a business, and that’s not how you run a place that takes care of humans,” said Tracy Johnson, whose father is resident at Fair Meadows.

Leiting was let go from her position after working at the facility for over three decades. In a social media post., one Fertile resident says Leiting, “set the bar high for expectations for patient care.” Many echoing her sentiments.

“She was here making beds, she was here feeding, she was, you name it, she was doing it, and is there very many other administrators but there that would do that? You know, she’s just a loving person and you couldn’t ask for a better person,” explained Becky Hall, whose father lives at Fair Meadows.

The community is outraged. And their concerns range from the economic impact, to the personal connections they have with those living at the care facilities.

“That’s not Fertile, this is fertile, we know everyone, we know everyone in the town, it’s just sad,” Mike Wang says as he tears up next to his mother, who is a resident.

Residents say, they’ve been told there were seven reasons why Leiting was given the ultimatum from the city, but they don’t think any of them seem like good enough reason for her to be fired. And now, Leiting might have to move, along with her family, to find a new job.

“Finding individuals that can do this hard work, that are willing to do it, you can find a lot of people who are willing to start, but they never stay,” Johnson said.

Holding signs, and letting their voices be heard, community members want to let Leiting know she has their support.

“We’re there, whatever works out, works out... but it’s not you.”

There is a city council meeting in Fertile Monday night at 6:30 p.m. where residents will be given five minutes to speak on the matter. Valley News Live is there and will bring you the latest Monday night on Valley News Live at 9:00 and 10:00 and on the Valley Today on Tuesday from 4:30-8:00 a.m.

