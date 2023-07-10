Cooking with Cash Wa
Red River Valley Fair reschedules Tuesday’s ‘Disney Princess The Concert’

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tuesday’s Grandstand act at the fair, ‘Disney Princess The Concert’ has been rescheduled to July 11, 2024.

The fair is blaming inclement weather on the East Coast and flight cancelations.

Ticket holders will be automatically refunded. Refunds may take 7-10 business days to process. Tickets will still be valid for gate admission to the fair on Tuesday, July 11.

