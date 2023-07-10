Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Dispose of pesticides at Project Safe Send locations

Pesticides Graphic
Pesticides Graphic(Jack Dykinga / USDA)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says farmers, ranchers, pesticide dealers and applicators, government agencies, homeowners and members of the general public should bring unusable pesticides to any of the 12 Project Safe Send collections in July.

“Over the past 31 years, thousands of people have brought more than 5.9 million pounds of chemicals to Project Safe Send,” Goehring said. “It is a safe, simple and non-regulatory program that helps people safely and legally get rid of unusable pesticides at no charge.”

The program accepts old, unusable or banned pesticides, including herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides and fungicides. Project Safe Send is funded through product registration fees paid by pesticide manufacturers.

“Check your storage areas for any unusable pesticides and safely set them aside for Project Safe Send,” Goehring said. “If the containers are deteriorating or leaking, pack them in larger containers with absorbent materials. Free heavy-duty plastic bags are available from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture if needed.”

People with more than 1,000 pounds of pesticides should pre-register. No other pre-registration is required. A maximum of 5,000 pounds of pesticides per participant will be accepted. Each participant is limited to one shuttle.

To pre-register, obtain plastic bags or for more information, contact Aubrey Sondrol at the North Dakota Department of Agriculture at 701-425-3016 or alsondrol@nd.gov.

The collections will run from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the North Dakota Department of Transportation facilities in the following cities:

DateCityAddress
Tuesday, July 11Carrington6739 Hwy 200
Wednesday, July 12Rugby603 1st St NE
Thursday, July 13Langdon10424 Hwy 5
Friday, July 14Larimore1524 Towner Ave
Tuesday, July 18Hettinger121 1st St N
Wednesday, July 19Napoleon59 Broadway
Thursday, July 20Wyndmere7775 Hwy 18
Friday, July 21Casselton15482 37th St SE
Tuesday, July 25Killdeer400 Hwy 22 S
Wednesday, July 26Tioga425 2nd St SE
Thursday, July 27Minot1305 Hwy 2 Bypass E
Friday, July 28Underwood337 Old Hwy 83
Helpful Links
Project Safe Send
Safety Checklist for Participants
Accepted Pesticides
Pesticide and Pesticide Container Disposal Century Code

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Knutson
Fargo Marathon director, Mark Knutson, passed away Sunday morning after a bicycle accident
Police Lights
One dead after crash early Sunday morning in Cass County
Fargo Fire Department Badge
Sprinklers extinguish fire in apartments in Fargo
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
A falling bullet struck a toddler in the leg after a fireworks show in Oregon.
Falling bullet hits toddler after Fourth of July fireworks show, police say

Latest News

American Heart Association North Dakota
American Heart Association Heart Walk in Fargo and Detroit Lakes
Target kicks off back-to-school with savings for teachers
Target kicks off back-to-school with savings for teachers
KVLY Sports - Dykhoff PKG - 070723
How to have a successful and safe biking season.
Mindful driving in the summer months could save lives on the road