Mosquito spraying scheduled for Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City crews are getting getting ready to fight mosquitos in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks.

Mosquito spraying is scheduled for Monday, July 10 between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The city says the sprayers can be noisy and will be driving along roads at about 10 to 15 mph with flashing lights.

West Nile has already been detected in Grand Forks and officials are encouraging people to take extra precautions to avoid mosquito bites.

