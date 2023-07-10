Cooking with Cash Wa
More than 4,000 deer gun licenses remain for 2023 season

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you were unsuccessful in the deer gun lottery, there are still licenses left. But applicants that were unsuccessful in the lottery are the only ones who can apply for the remaining deer licenses.

4,300 licenses still remain. The applicants that get one should receive it by early August.

Those looking to apply still can until July 19.

