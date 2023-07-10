Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Eligible residents of Minnesota will be receiving a one-time tax rebate this Fall as part of the state’s new budget signed by Governor Tim Walz in May.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine eligibility.

Taxpayers who filed as single in 2021 will receive 260 dollars and up to $1,300 dollars for families with three kids.

State officials say rebates will be either deposited into back accounts or mailed to the address listed on 2021 filing documents.

There is no application to receive the rebate, action is only needed if you’ve changed addresses or bank accounts.

For more information on the rebate disbursement process, click here.

