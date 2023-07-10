Minnesota DNR taking highest bid for several rural and lakefront properties

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Clearwater, Itasca, and Wadena counties. Bidding is now open for ten rural and lakeshore properties for sale.

The DNR sells land at public auction in accordance with state statutes. The July online public land auction will be held in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Administration at MinnBid, Minnesota’s Surplus Services online auction website.

Properties will be available for bidding Monday, July 10 through Monday, July 24. The DNR land sale webpage has more information about the auction, a preview of lands for sale, and details on how to register for an account to bid on properties.

Anyone interested in bidding on a property needs to register for an account on MinnBid. People can visit the DNR land sale webpage to obtain property data sheets, terms and conditions of sale, and instructions for participating in the MinnBid system.

According to the DNR, the annual land sales help the department meet its management responsibilities and enhance the state’s public land values and benefits. Selling land allows the DNR to remove land from its portfolio that is no longer meeting primary management objectives. Depending on the type of land sold, revenue from sales may go to the School Trust or provide funds to allow the DNR to invest in other, high priority acquisitions.

For questions about a specific property, call 651-259-5432, 888-646-6367 or email min.landsale@state.mn.us.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.