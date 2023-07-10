Cooking with Cash Wa
KPOT to open in former Carino’s location in Fargo

Former Johnny Carino's location in Fargo(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new restaurant is planned to fill the former Carino’s location in south Fargo. According to the company website, KPOT will be located at 4410 17th Avenue South.

KPOT says it’s an all-you-can-eat restaurant that offers a unique, hands-on experience. The food merges traditional Asian Pot Hot with Korean BBQ flavors, but the restaurant is modernized with a full bar a night-life atmosphere.

The idea was born from four friends who come from different backgrounds who blended their cuisines over a shared table.

The company website says the first KPOT opened in 2018 and now there are more than three-dozen locations, with more opening in 2023.

Carino’s closed in September of 2022.

