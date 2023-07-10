Cooking with Cash Wa
Iowa GOP schedules Jan. 15 for leadoff presidential caucuses

A pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, in Des Moines,...
A pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, in Des Moines, Iowa, on Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Republicans say the party’s presidential nominating caucuses will be held on Jan. 15, on the federal holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr. That announcement Saturday puts the first votes of the 2024 election a little more than six months away as the GOP tries to reclaim the White House. White House candidates have campaigned in Iowa since last winter. Still, there has been some uncertainty about the date for the caucuses that have by tradition kicked off the Republican selection process for a nominee. What’s changed is the Democratic National Committee’s election calendar, dropping Iowa as its first contest.

