Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Cold Front Brings Change, Some Smoke

More opportunities for rain this week
By Lisa Green
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:

Lingering spotty showers and thundershowers this morning. Temperatures cool back down for the first half of our work week. Temperatures in the morning hours will be back into the 50s with afternoon daytime highs in the 70s. Tuesday will be the coolest day by a couple of degrees. Expect mainly dry and mostly sunny skies.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Behind Sunday’s system, temperatures cool back down for the first half of our work week. Temperatures in the morning hours will be back into the 50s with afternoon daytime highs in the 70s. Tuesday will be the coolest day by a couple of degrees. Expect mainly dry and mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Rounding out the week, we keep the mostly sunny skies and start to warm up a little more. High will be in the 70s and low 80s which will be perfect to enjoy the outside with mostly sunny skies.

THIS WEEKEND: We continue the slow warm up! Temperatures will be in the 80s both days to near 90s for some on Sunday. At this point, we are trending dry for the weekend aside from a slight chance of storms Saturday late.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures continue to rebound from the 50s ad 60s in the mornings, to the low 80s next week in the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Knutson appearing on North Dakota Today May 4, 2023.
Fargo Marathon director, Mark Knutson, passed away Sunday morning after a bicycle accident
Police Lights
One dead after crash early Sunday morning in Cass County
Fargo Fire Department Badge
Sprinklers extinguish fire in apartments in Fargo
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
A falling bullet struck a toddler in the leg after a fireworks show in Oregon.
Falling bullet hits toddler after Fourth of July fireworks show, police say

Latest News

Valley Today Weather – July 10
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00 PM Sunday July 7th.
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday July 7th
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday July 8th
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday July 8th
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday July 8th
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday July 8th