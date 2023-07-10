Cold Front Brings Change, Some Smoke

TODAY:

Lingering spotty showers and thundershowers this morning. Temperatures cool back down for the first half of our work week. Temperatures in the morning hours will be back into the 50s with afternoon daytime highs in the 70s. Tuesday will be the coolest day by a couple of degrees. Expect mainly dry and mostly sunny skies.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Behind Sunday’s system, temperatures cool back down for the first half of our work week. Temperatures in the morning hours will be back into the 50s with afternoon daytime highs in the 70s. Tuesday will be the coolest day by a couple of degrees. Expect mainly dry and mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Rounding out the week, we keep the mostly sunny skies and start to warm up a little more. High will be in the 70s and low 80s which will be perfect to enjoy the outside with mostly sunny skies.

THIS WEEKEND: We continue the slow warm up! Temperatures will be in the 80s both days to near 90s for some on Sunday. At this point, we are trending dry for the weekend aside from a slight chance of storms Saturday late.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures continue to rebound from the 50s ad 60s in the mornings, to the low 80s next week in the afternoon.

