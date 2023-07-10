Cooking with Cash Wa
American Heart Association Heart Walk in Fargo and Detroit Lakes

American Heart Association North Dakota
American Heart Association North Dakota(AHA ND)
By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Join the American Heart Association for a free, family friendly event to help celebrate heart and stroke survivors, honor those we’ve lost to heart disease and stroke, and advocate for future generations. Each year, the Heart Walk raises funds to support continued heart and stroke research. You can start your team, bring your family and friends (even your furry friends) or come as an individual and help us celebrate!

We’re all tied to heart disease and stroke in some way, and we must change that. The American Heart Association is hosting two upcoming walks to raise awareness and funds to fight heart disease. By registering for the Heart Walk today, you are taking the first step to save lives.

Every walker who joins, every dollar donated means more research, more people trained in lifesaving CPR, more medical breakthroughs and more champions for equitable health.

The Fargo Heart Walk is July 20th at 5PM at the Urban Plains Park in Fargo. The Lakes Area Heart Walk is August 10th at 5PM in Detroit Lakes Pavillion. This will help fund lifesaving research to eliminate heart disease and stroke. Experience the joy of #HeartWalk with friends, family, co-workers and survivors. Register or donate now at www.FargoHeartWalk.org or www.LakesAreaHeartWalk.org.

