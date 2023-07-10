$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Moorhead

Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - While there were no winners of the full jackpot this past Saturday, July 8, for the Powerball, one person in Moorhead has won a good chunk of change.

A ticket sold at the Holiday Station Store at 1501 11th St. N. in Moorhead won someone $50,000.

There were also three other $50,000 tickets sold in Litchfield, Alexandria, and Little Canada.

Since no one won the Powerball jackpot this past drawing, tonight’s jackpot is at an estimated $650 million, the cash option would leave the big winner an estimated $328,300,000.

The deadline to buy tickets is at 9 p.m., and the drawing is at 10 p.m.

