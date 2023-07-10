Cooking with Cash Wa
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Moorhead

A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
By Bobby Falat
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - While there were no winners of the full jackpot this past Saturday, July 8, for the Powerball, one person in Moorhead has won a good chunk of change.

A ticket sold at the Holiday Station Store at 1501 11th St. N. in Moorhead won someone $50,000.

There were also three other $50,000 tickets sold in Litchfield, Alexandria, and Little Canada.

Since no one won the Powerball jackpot this past drawing, tonight’s jackpot is at an estimated $650 million, the cash option would leave the big winner an estimated $328,300,000.

The deadline to buy tickets is at 9 p.m., and the drawing is at 10 p.m.

