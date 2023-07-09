Sprinklers extinguish fire in apartments in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sprinklers extinguished a fire in an apartment complex on Saturday morning.

According to officials, on Saturday, July 8 at 11:22 a.m., Fargo Firefighters were dispatched to a report of fire alarms sounding in an apartment building at 4462 30th Ave S. When firefighters arrived, light smoke was observed in a first floor hallway.

Firefighters found water coming from under a doorway midway down the hallway.

When Fargo Firefighters opened the door, they were met by smoke banked down to the floor.

Officials say a search of the apartment found no one inside and a small bedroom fire that had activated a fire sprinkler; the sprinkler had fully extinguished the fire. The resident of the apartment was found outside on her first floor patio.

Fire and smoke damage to the bedroom and its contents was minor due to the sprinkler activation. Prior to the sprinkler being shut down by Fargo Firefighters, the water had migrated into several neighboring apartments.

A local water removal contractor was brought to the scene by property management. Tenants were allowed back into the adjoining apartments and will not be displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a preliminary damage estimate is not yet available.

