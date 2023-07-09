One dead after crash early Sunday morning in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 24-year-old mal is dead after an accident early Sunday Morning.

According to police, around 2:48 a.m. on I-29, 20 miles north of Fargo, the 24-year-old driver was traveling northbound on I-29 at an unknown speed. He ran off the roadway to the left and overturned in the median. The driver was ejected and came to rest in the northbound lane of I-29.

He was then struck by a 2024 International Truck/2016 Manac 53′ van trailer, which was also traveling northbound on I-29.

The 24-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was from Old Town, FL.

The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol.

