No winner in Saturday Powerball drawing; jackpot reaches $650 million

An estimated $650 million jackpot will be at stake for the next Powerball drawing after no...
An estimated $650 million jackpot will be at stake for the next Powerball drawing after no winning ticket was sold for the Saturday drawing. (MGN)(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $650 million jackpot will be at stake for the next Powerball drawing after no winning ticket was sold for the Saturday drawing.

The new jackpot for Monday’s drawing is the ninth-highest in the history of the game. The Powerball jackpot rolled over after no one matched all six numbers drawn — white balls 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and red Powerball 18, Powerball officials said Sunday. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

No one has won Powerball since April 19, when a ticket in Ohio brought a prize of $252.6 million. There have been 34 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The $650 million jackpot is for winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 29 years. Most winners prefer cash, which for Monday night’s drawing would be $328.3 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

