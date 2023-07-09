Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Marathon director, Mark Knutson, passed away Sunday morning after a bicycle accident

Mark Knutson appearing on North Dakota Today May 4, 2023.
Mark Knutson appearing on North Dakota Today May 4, 2023.
By Reed Gregory
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 53-year-old Mark Knutson, the director of the Fargo Marathon, passed away early Sunday morning in a bicycle accident.

According to police, at approximately 07:06 AM, Becker County Dispatch was notified of a serious accident in the 1100 block of South Shore Drive, immediately west of the intersection with Muir Lane.

Emergency services responded and determined the accident collision was between a westbound bicyclist and a westbound pickup towing a boat on a trailer.

Life saving measures were performed on Knutson at the scene, he was flown by Life Link III Helicopter to Sanford Hospital in Fargo where he passed away.

Knutson was from Detroit Lakes. The driver of the pickup towing the boat trailer is identified as 42-year-old Jacob Grabowski from Fargo.

No criminal charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.

