Officers surround Moorhead home

The incident happened around 7 p.m. along 14th Ave. and 4th St. S.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several officers surrounded a Moorhead home Friday evening.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. along 14th Ave. and 4th St. S.

Our reporter on scene says one woman was taken away in handcuffs, and that police were searching a pickup in the area.

Officers had cleared the scene as of 7:30 p.m.

We’ve called Moorhead Police and will update this story once we learn more.

